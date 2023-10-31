Shaheen Afridi reminds fans of Wasim Akram during PAK v BAN

Cricket fans on Tuesday were reminded of legendary pacer Wasim Akram when Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah was clean bowled by Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

In the 30th over of the Bangladesh innings, the left-arm pacer pitched the ball on good length and between the middle and off stump. The delivery went through Mahmudullah’s defences and hit the middle stump.

The dismissal was similar to that of former England batter Alan Knott by Wasim Akram in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 1992.

The International Cricket Council shared a video of the moment on Instagram.

It is pertinent to mention that he was the standout bowler for Pakistan against Bangladesh with his superb figures of 3-23 in nine overs.

Moreover, Shaheen Afridi added another feather to his cap when he became the quickest bowler to reach the 100 ODI wickets mark.

Bangladesh have set a 205-run target for Pakistan to win the fixture. The side got dismissed for 204 in 45.1 overs.

Mahmudullah top-scored with his 70-ball 56 with six boundaries and a maximum. Opener Litton Das and captain Shakib Al Hasan scored 45 and 43 respectively.

Apart from the left-arm fast bowler, pacer Mohammad Wasim Jnr. took three wickets, whereas Haris Rauf dismissed two batters.