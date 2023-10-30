We have no other option but to beat Pakistan: Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan warned his players that “talk is cheap” and demanded they put words into action to rescue their battered pride when they take on Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Bangladesh tackle Pakistan in Kolkata on Tuesday having lost five of their six matches with virtually no hope whatsoever of making the semi-finals.

“We discussed it, we had our team meetings, so we sat down, we talked about it, but we have to show it in action and that the talk is cheap when it’s not working,” said Shakib Al Hasan. “So, we’ll do it at the ground so the action can take care of it and everyone can see it. I mean, only we can change the situation of the team with our actions. So that’s what we are trying to do.”

Like his team, Shakib Al Hasan has struggled in India and was widely criticised for dashing home last week to work with his personal batting coach.

In the five matches he has played at the World Cup, the 36-year-old veteran of 245 one-day internationals has mustered just 61 runs and seven wickets

“There is a lot to play for. As you know, we have to win to be able to qualify for the Champions Trophy. That’s an important target I think we can set at this moment,” said Shakib Al Hasan.

The International Cricket Council on Monday announced the top seven teams plus hosts Pakistan will qualify for the Champions Trophy in 2025.

“We have to win. We have no other option and that’s what we would look to do,” said Shakib Al Hasan whose team is ninth in the 10-team World Cup table with defending champions England at the bottom.