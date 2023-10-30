‘Four losses do not define who we are’

Pakistan’s Head Coach Grant Bradburn talked about the team’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign ahead of the fixture against Bangladesh at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Pakistan have landed themselves into a “must-win” situation as the side have won two games and lost four consecutive fixtures in the tournament. They started their campaign on a high with an 81-run win over the Netherlands. They beat Sri Lanka by six wickets.

It all went downhill from there as the side lost to hosts and arch-rivals India by seven wickets. They were then beaten by Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa with respective margins of 62 runs, eight wickets and one wicket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Green Shirts have no margin for error as they have to beat Bangladesh, 2019 finalist New Zealand and defending champions England to keep their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

They would hope that New Zealand lose their remaining games which are against South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Related – Haris Rauf opens up about Pakistan cricket team’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign

Grant Bradburn shared his views on Pakistan’s campaign before the must-win game on Tuesday. In the pre-match presentation, the coach said that the side is desperate to bring joy to the country and the nation.

“We are desperate to bring joy to our nation,” he said. “We are desperate to make our nation very proud of this cricket team. And we are also realistic in the knowledge that we haven’t put all departments of our game together over the last four games but four losses does not define who we are as players, as coaches or a team.

“So we’re determined now to focus on what we can control and that is putting our best on the park in these last three games and then leaving that to fate as – to determine the remainder of the tournament for Pakistan.”

Moreover, the Pakistan cricket team’s head coach refuted the rumours and reports of tension among the players during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He said the team consists of wonderful players who are determined to bring happiness to their nation and play with an approach that makes the country and their families proud.

“This is a very tight group and feel free to wander down towards the dressing room and watch the training today you will see a very good vibe,” he said.

Related – Pakistan’s performance in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: A critical analysis