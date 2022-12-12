PAK v ENG: Netizens question Saud Shakeel’s dismissal

Netizens are questioning the umpire’s decision to give Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel catch-out in the second Test against England at Multan.

Saud Shakeel hit the ball but it went towards wicketkeeper Ollie Pope who took a low catch to his right. Umpire Joel Wilson gave it in favour of the visitors, saying there were gloves “under the ball”.

Netizens are debating whether the ball was grounded or vice versa.

Clearly, laws state that if there is doubt, it goes in favour to batter. Which did not happen. — Murtaza (@Murtaza1911) December 12, 2022

As always the English doing what they do best.. cheat — inscrutableindian (@_inscrutableind) December 12, 2022

Looked out at normal pace but clearly looked not out on slow mo.

Should have gone to batsman.

But then we have soft signal which ends the right of the third umpire to use common sense. — Ashish Gupta (@ashtheromeo) December 12, 2022

Disgraceful from english wicket keeper.. Of any other country would’ve done it all english cricketers would be lecturing about the Spirit of the Game — Avinash Tripathi (@ManiAvinash280) December 12, 2022

I am sorry to say this again (https://t.co/xfdWinpO4W) but Joel Wilson is not an international standard umpire. Of the wrong decision that I have seen being made, he has been wrong the most. The @ICC needs to review his performance. — Naim Khan (@naimkhan513) December 12, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also expressed his reservation over the umpire’s decision.

“The Shakeel dismissal cost us,” he said following the series defeat. “It looked to us as if the ball had touched the ground. As a professional, you have to respect the umpire’s decision, but we felt the ball had been grounded.”

He added: “I think it’s for the umpires to decide [if the soft signal should be done away with]. Like I said, we felt the ball was grounded.”

