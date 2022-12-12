Monday, December 12, 2022
PAK v ENG: Netizens question Saud Shakeel’s dismissal

Netizens are questioning the umpire’s decision to give Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel catch-out in the second Test against England at Multan.

Saud Shakeel hit the ball but it went towards wicketkeeper Ollie Pope who took a low catch to his right. Umpire Joel Wilson gave it in favour of the visitors, saying there were gloves “under the ball”. 

Netizens are debating whether the ball was grounded or vice versa.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also expressed his reservation over the umpire’s decision. 

“The Shakeel dismissal cost us,” he said following the series defeat. “It looked to us as if the ball had touched the ground. As a professional, you have to respect the umpire’s decision, but we felt the ball had been grounded.”

He added: “I think it’s for the umpires to decide [if the soft signal should be done away with]. Like I said, we felt the ball was grounded.”

