Just imagine, if they weren’t ill: Shoaib Akhtar about England batters

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar hilariously questioned if England’s team amassed 500 runs despite being unwell then what would they do if they were not ill.

The “Rawalpindi Express” raised the question while analyzing Pakistan’s performance on the opening day of the first Test against England in Rawalpindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Shoaib Akhtar said he has nothing against the bowling unit as the side is playing with T20 bowlers who need hard work to perform well in the Test format.

Kharab tabiyat pay hamara yeh haal kia hai England k players nay. Yeh theek hotay toh kya kertay. pic.twitter.com/rr8fUhBgzY — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 1, 2022

The former cricketer added that the pitch is not helping the bowlers too.

Shoaib Akhtar added that the hosts need to score 700 runs and play two innings if they want to settle for a draw. He said it is a concern for the side that needs to be corrected.

This English performance is a response to people who say the following things: “Oh there’s a way Test Cricket is played” “Oh but Test Cricket has a decorum of its own” “Dont expect higher strike rates, its Test Cricket” Play the game the way you want to. Break traditions. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 1, 2022

The Rawalpindi Express added that the Ben Stokes-led side – with a long batting lineup – has been taking the attack to the bowlers right from the start since then.

He said Pakistan should follow the same path, adding that it was disappointing to see young players getting hammered in the Test format, which he called brutal.

