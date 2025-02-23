Pakistan, India set for high-voltage Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Dubai today

Pakistan and India are set for a high-voltage encounter of Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai today (Sunday), ARY News reported.

Green Shirts need to win today’s match to remain alive in the mini-world cup.

Pakistan’s title defense got off to a dismal start with a 60-run loss to New Zealand in the tournament opener. Another defeat would virtually end their campaign, making this match a “do or die” encounter for the Men in Green.

India, on the other hand, began their campaign on a strong note, securing a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

With their sights set on the semifinals, Rohit Sharma’s men will look to build on their momentum and consolidate their position in the group.

The India-Pakistan rivalry is one of the most intense and closely watched in international cricket.

Their last meeting in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 saw India emerge victorious by seven wickets. Pakistan will be eager to avenge that defeat and prove their mettle against their arch-rivals.

Pakistan’s preparations for the match have been dealt a blow with the injury-induced absence of hard-hitting opening batter Fakhar Zaman. Imam-ul-Haq has been drafted into the squad as his replacement and is likely to partner Babar Azam at the top of the order.

Former India cricketer Piyush Chawla has identified Salman Ali Agha as the biggest threat to India in the hotly-anticipated IND v PAK clash at the Champions Trophy 2025.

Chawla praised Pakistan’s middle-order batter’s aggressive batting style, which he believes can turn the game in Pakistan’s favor.

Agha’s recent performance against New Zealand, where he scored 42 off 28 balls, has caught Chawla’s attention.