Shoaib Malik believes Pakistan can beat India in Champions Trophy 2025

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik has said Pakistan can beat India in today’s high-voltage encounter of Champions Trophy 2025.

“I have positive feelings,” Shoaib Malik said while commenting on the Pakistan v India Champions Trophy 2025 encounter as a panellist on a private TV.

Sikandar said he has a strong feeling that Pakistan will down India in Dubai today.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hafeez said being a Pakistani he hopes for good but one has to be realistic about the performance of the team.

“When it comes to support, I’m always with Pakistan, but bad planning of the Green Shirts is beyond thinking.”

Pakistan enters the match in a do-or-die situation after a crushing 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their Champions Trophy 2025 opener. Their title defense is already in jeopardy, and skipper Mohammad Rizwan’s men will need a dramatic turnaround to keep their campaign alive.

Adding to their woes, opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out due to injury, while batting mainstay Babar Azam has faced criticism for his lack of intent despite scoring a fifty in the last match of the Champions Trophy 2025.

To counter India’s strong batting unit, Pakistan will likely rely on their rich legacy of fast bowling. The pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah will be key in their bid to restrict a formidable Indian lineup featuring Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul.

India, who refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 citing government advice, are playing all their matches in Dubai. They kicked off their Group A campaign with a commanding six-wicket victory over Bangladesh.