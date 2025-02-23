Sindh governor announces Rs10mln reward for Pakistan’s victory against India

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced a reward of Rs10 million for the national team if they secure victory in today’s highly anticipated match of Champions Trophy 2025 against India.

In a video statement, Governor Kamran Tessori, currently in London, expressed his excitement for the match, stating that while he is physically in London, his heart and mind are focused on the Pakistan-India Champions Trophy 2025 showdown in Dubai.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori expressed his confidence in the national team, stating that Pakistan will make the nation proud in the crucial match against India.

He urged the players to give their best effort, believing that divine support will be with them. He further assured the team that regardless of the result, they will always be cherished and supported.

Earlier, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, also voiced his optimism regarding Pakistan’s chances against India. Speaking to journalists, he emphasized that the team was fully prepared for the high-stakes encounter and expressed hope for a victory.

He reiterated that winning against India would be a great achievement for Pakistan and assured the players of unwavering support, regardless of the outcome.

The highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 clash between Pakistan and India is set to take place on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.