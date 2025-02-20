Khushdil Shah responds to criticism after Pakistan’s defeat to New Zealand

Pakistan’s middle-order batter Khushdil Shah has responded to criticism on him, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Khushdil Shah speaking to media after Pakistan’s 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the opening match of Champions Trophy 2025, said he has never played for personal milestones, as doing so would have led to accusations of favoritism.

Khushdil Shah said he has grown accustomed to public scrutiny over the past two years and no longer lets it affect him.

He said that his primary focus remains on helping Pakistan win, rather than worrying about selection uncertainties.

Reflecting on the match, Khushdil noted that if more wickets had been in hand, the outcome could have been different.

It may be noted that Khushdil Shah scored quick fire 69 runs off 49 balls in the opening outing of Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand.

Centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham, combined with a strong bowling performance powered New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in the inaugural match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Chasing a target of 321, Pakistan struggled to gain momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel opened the innings for Pakistan after their regular opener, Fakhar Zaman, was forced to sit out for at least 25 minutes due to leaving the field during Pakistan’s bowling.

Saud Shakeel departed early, caught by Matt Henry off Will O’Rourke. Captain Muhammad Rizwan also fell cheaply, caught by Glenn Phillips off Will O’Rourke, leaving Pakistan reeling at 22-2 after 10 overs – their lowest home ODI powerplay total.

Fakhar Zaman, who batted at No. 4, partnered with Babar Azam to add 47 runs, but their slow pace put pressure on the team. Fakhar Zaman’s departure marked the beginning of a collapse, with Salman Ali Agha’s 42 off 28 balls providing a brief glimmer of hope.

Salman Ali Agha’s aggressive knock, which included six fours and a six, gave Pakistani fans something to cheer about. However, his dismissal by Nathan Smith left Pakistan struggling at 127-4.

Tayyab Tahir failed to make an impact, scoring just a single before departing. Meanwhile, Babar Azam completed his fifty and went on to score 64 off 90 balls before being caught with the scoreboard reading 153-6.

Khushdil Shah along with tail-enders tried to get closer to the target but Pakistan fell short 60 runs. Khushdil Shah remained top scorer with 69 off 49.

For New Zealand Mitchell Santner and O’Rourke picked up three wickets each while Matt Henry grabbed two wickets.

Tom Latham was adjudged player of the match for his wonderful hundred.