PAK v SA: Shadab Khan’s sublime show against South Africa, video goes viral

A video of Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan’s match-winning performance against South Africa in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture is going viral.

The International Cricket Council shared the video of his superb batting performance on the social media application Facebook.

The right-handed batter scored a half-century and took the wickets of skipper Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram in his first over.

Facebook users praised all-rounder’s show and the side’s performances in the fixture with their comments. Here’s what they stated.

“Fabulous innings by Shadab Khan. One of the best innings in T20 by an all-rounder. Stay alive Pakistan. India has been defeated by SA and Pakistan has smashed SA. What an unpredictable game cricket is.”

“Special player Shadab 👏”

“He did against the strong side.”

“Outstanding Performance Shady.”

“Exceptional with both bat and ball 👌”

Thanks to the right-handed batter and spinner’s performance, Pakistan kept their slim chances of reaching the world championship’s semifinals alive with 33 runs as per the Duckworth Lewis method.

Pakistan, electing to bat first in the rain-affected game, scored 185-9 thanks to Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed’s fifties.

Shadab Khan top-scored with 52 from 22 balls with three fours and four sixes. Iftikhar Ahmed hit three fours and two maximums on his way to 35-ball 51.

Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers with his four-wicket haul.

South Africa, chasing 186 to win, were batting 69-4 in their nine overs when rain interrupted play. The target got revised to 142 off 14 overs.

The side was restricted to 108-9. Skipper Temba Bavuma was the top scorer with 36-run knock from 19 balls with four boundaries and a six to his name. Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs made 20 and 18 runs.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets while Shadab Khan bagged two wickets. Pacer Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim dismissed a batter each.

