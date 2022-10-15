Viral video: New Zealand fan proposes Shadab Khan for marriage

A New Zealand fan of Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan proposed him for marriage and the video is going viral.

The viral video showed Shadab Khan interacting with his fans. The woman’s friends introduced her as one of his biggest fans and only comes to stadium to watch him play. He gifted his trouser to her.

The girl, recalling her interaction with the cricketer to the media, said she liked the 24-year-old as he is a good player and gifted her his trouser and shirt.

She called Shadab Khan as “nice and super cool”. The girl claimed of her telling the player that she loves and want to marry him.

Shadab Khan is heading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as Pakistan’s vice-captain.

The cricketer represented the Green Shirts in 136 international games across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). The right-handed batter has scored 1274 runs with seven half-centuries to his name. The spinner has bagged 171 wickets.

He was part of the Pakistan side that won its maiden ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 in England.

He represented domestic and international clubs and franchises with Edmonton Royals, Brisbane Royals, Khulna Tigers, Sydney Sixers, Dhaka Platoon, Trinbago Knight Rides being some of them.

