Naseem Shah rocked, India media shocked

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah left a sour taste in the mouths of Indian news channels after his heroics helped Green Shirts beat Afghanistan in the second season.

Indian news agencies were rooting for an Afghanistan win. They were praising the bowling unit and believed that the game was done and dusted for Pakistan.

Naseem Shah took Pakistan to a thrilling one-wicket win and the ODI series win. Their joys turned to dismay as they grudgingly lamented about Green Shirts’ victory.

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian media were behaving the same way when the two sides played in the Asia Cup last year. Their reaction video to Naseem Shah’s heroics and Pakistan’s win is still watched and laughed at.

Naseem Shah cut down Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi in the final over of a cliffhanger once again on Thursday, with his latest heroics securing a thrilling victory in the second one-day international in Hambantota.

Nearly 11 months after hitting Fazalhaq Farooqi for back-to-back sixes to fashion a sensational win in an Asia Cup Twenty20 match, Naseem Shah was again the Afghan seamer’s nemesis.

Replying to Afghanistan’s robust 300-5, built around opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s run-a-ball 151, Pakistan reached 290-8 before Fazalhaq Farooqi returned to bowl the drama-filled last over.

He began by running out Shadab Khan (48) for moving out too far at the non-striker’s end, a legal dismissal even though many perceive it as against the spirit of the game.

Naseem Shah hit the first ball of the over for a four and took a single off the third delivery. Haris Rauf then took three runs off the fourth delivery leaving Naseem on strike with Pakistan needing three off the last two balls.