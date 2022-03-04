Pak vs Aus: Babar XI opt to bat first in Rawalpindi test

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss against Australia in their first match of the three-match test series.

Rawalpindi Stadium is hosting the Australian cricket team after 24 years. Strict security measures have been put in place to thwart any untoward incident.

The CEO of Pakistan Cricket Club (PCB) Faisal Husnain while talking to the media said that he is greatly thankful to the Australian team for their tour of Pakistan. This is a historic day for Pakistan Cricket as these series will portray a positive image of the country, he added.

It is to be mentioned here, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed full capacity crowd during the matches between Pakistan and Australia.

The country’s top platform overseeing Covid response, last week, had decided to allow the 100 per cent crowd to enjoy the exciting contest of Pak vs Aus.

The NCOC had also dispatched letters regarding the decisions to the federal government and the provinces while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was also informed.

Citizens aged above 12 years had been directed to bring their Covid vaccination certificate for entry to the stadium, while children below 12 years can also come to enjoy the matches without vaccination.

