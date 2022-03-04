Pak vs Aus: ‘PM Imran Khan to witness Rawalpindi test match’

KARACHI: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Rawalpindi cricket stadium to witness the ongoing test match between Pakistan and Australia, ARY NEWS reported.

He made the announcement at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium after speaking to the media while flanked by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. “Governor Sindh is going to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and then the latter will witness Pakistan, Australia test match,” he said.

The information minister also invited opposition parties to witness the historic occasion and said that he would arrange free tickets for their leaders if they agree to witness the match rather than going out for the long march.

He further said that there is a need to restore a sports-based relationship with India so that both countries could move forward in this direction. “We want the Indian cricket team to visit Pakistan for playing matches rather than hatching conspiracies,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

Rawalpindi Stadium is hosting the Australian cricket team after 24 years and strict security measures have been put in place to thwart any untoward incident.

The CEO of Pakistan Cricket Club (PCB) Faisal Husnain while talking to the media said that he is greatly thankful to the Australian team for their tour of Pakistan. This is a historic day for Pakistan Cricket as these series will portray a positive image of the country, he added.

It is to be mentioned here, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed full capacity crowd during the matches between Pakistan and Australia.

