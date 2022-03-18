Pak vs Aus: White-ball games shifted to Lahore from Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Friday announced that Gaddafi Stadium Lahore will host the white-ball series between Australia and Pakistan starting from March 29, ARY News reported.

“T20I and ODI matches between Pakistan and Australia that were scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi will now be hosted in Lahore due to tense political situation in federal capital,” Sheikh Rasheed announced.

Pakistan have played two Tests against Australia so far in the historic home series. The first Test was played in Rawalpindi and the second in Karachi, which both concluded in draws.

The third Test match of the series between the two teams will begin from March 21.

It is pertinent to mention here that Australian white-ball team members will arrive in Lahore on March 24.

