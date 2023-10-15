Pak vs India: Eoin Morgan urges Pakistan to bring their A-game against best sides

Former England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan highlighted the mistakes made by the Green Shirts in Pak vs India high-voltage clash in the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Pakistan’s woes began in the first innings, where they managed to score only 191 runs while lasting just 42.5 overs. The team’s one substantial partnership was between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, which added 82 runs after the openers departed.

Following Babar’s dismissal, Pakistan suffered a dramatic collapse, plummeting from 155/2 to a total of 191 all out. India chased down the target with the loss of 3 wickets.

Morgan, speaking to Sky Sports, compared the challenge of facing top teams in the tournament to a boxing match, emphasizing the need for consistently high-quality performance.

“When you want to beat the best sides in the world are in this tournament, you have to bring your A-game. So I got a boxing match. You can’t have a bad round. You can have a bad blow here and there. But it can’t be consecutive with lots of wickets or clusters of wickets.”

Eoin Morgan said despite early success in dismissing Shubman Gill in Pak vs India clash, Men in Blue’s batting line-up, led by Rohit Sharma‘s impressive 86 runs from 63 balls, continued to score runs comfortably.

Eoin Morgan drew a parallel to England’s earlier match against New Zealand at the same venue, where they struggled to land the knockout blow and secure a substantial partnership. He believed that Pakistan repeated these mistakes in their game against India.