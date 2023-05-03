PAK vs NZ Live Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand Third ODI clash

PAK vs NZ ODI: Following their triumph over New Zealand in the second One Day International (ODI), Pakistani fans are eagerly anticipating the third victory of their national cricket team at the National Stadium Karachi in the ongoing New Zealand Tour of Pakistan.

Watch PAK vs NZ Live Match in HD Streaming at ARY ZAP

The Pakistani team currently maintains an impressive 2-0 lead in the series, securing victories in the first two matches with five wickets and seven wickets to spare, respectively.

Pakistan aims to seal the series with another dominant display in the third ODI, further demoralizing the New Zealand side with another defeat.

On the other hand, Kiwi’s hopes to replicate their comeback from the T20I series, where they managed to level the score after primarily trailing 0-2. They seek to bounce back in the third ODI and reverse the tide in their favor.

New Zealand’s bowling performance has been inadequate in both matches, failing to secure scores of 288 and 337, respectively. Under the captaincy of Tom Latham, they are keen to exhibit an improved showing in the upcoming game and secure their first triumph in the series.

National Stadium Karachi

National Stadium Karachi, a historic cricket ground that has played a substantial role in Pakistan’s rich cricketing history.

Located in the heart of Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, this ground holds a distinctive place in the hearts of cricket fans, having witnessed uncountable memorable moments in the sport.

Referred to as “The National Stadium” or “NSK,” it has an extensive and illustrious history, holding various international cricket matches, including Test matches, One Day Internationals, and Twenty20 matches.

The stadium has also been a prominent venue for remarkable cricket tournaments, such as the 1987 and 1996 ICC Cricket World Cups.

A striking feature of the National Stadium is its exceptional architecture, characterized by a distinctive red-brick façade and a circular design that has turn out to be an iconic symbol of cricket in Pakistan.

With a seating capacity of over 34,000 audiences, the ground creates an electrifying atmosphere during matches, with fans showing unwavering support for their team.

A visit to National Stadium Karachi is a pilgrimage for any cricket fan, offering a glimpse into Pakistan’s cricketing culture and the lifelong impact it has made on the world of cricket.

First ODI

The first PAK vs NZ ODI took place at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, won the toss and opted to field first.

New Zealand took the batting initiative and exhibited their skills, resulting in a commendable total on the scoreboard. Daryl Mitchell and Will Young stood out with remarkable performances.

Mitchell’s remarkable century stole the show as he scored an impressive 113 runs off 115 balls, comprising 11 boundaries and a six. Similarly, Young contributed with a half-century, accumulating 86 runs from just 78 deliveries, including eight boundaries and two sixes.

However, the target set by New Zealand proved insufficient for their bowlers to defend against Pakistan’s dominant opening pair, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq.

Fakhar Zaman continued his exceptional form, securing his second consecutive century and becoming Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in the chase. He amassed 117 runs off 114 balls, hitting 13 boundaries and a six.

In contrast, Imam played a solid innings, scoring 60 runs from 65 deliveries, featuring five boundaries and a maximum. Pakistan’s dominant performance resulted in a convincing five-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first match of the PAK vs NZ ODI series.

This win marked Pakistan’s 500th international victory in the 50-Overs format, achieved in their 949th ODI fixture. Pakistan joined the esteemed company of India and Australia as the third team to reach this significant milestone.

Second ODI

In a display of sheer brilliance, the Pakistan opener unleashed an unbeaten knock of 180*, leaving spectators in awe as he smashed an impressive 17 boundaries and six massive sixes.

His remarkable performance guided Pakistan to a successful chase of New Zealand’s formidable total of 336/5, with 10 deliveries remaining.

This match witnessed the fall of several records, with Fakhar becoming only the fourth Pakistani batsman to achieve the feat of scoring three consecutive ODI centuries.

Adding to his accolades, he also became the fastest player from Pakistan to reach the milestone of 3000 ODI runs, as recognized by the ICC.

Pakistan’s total of 337/3 in the match stands as the fourth highest score ever achieved by their men’s team in an ODI, showcasing their batting prowess. Moreover, it ranks as their second-best run chase in ODI history.

While skipper Babar Azam made a valuable contribution of 68 runs, and experienced batsman Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 54*, it was Fakhar who stole the spotlight with his devastating performance.

The dynamic left-hander continued to showcase his exceptional form, leading the team to a thrilling victory. Guided by the partnership of Rizwan and Fakhar at the crease, Pakistan skillfully navigated their way to the win, solidifying a commanding 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-game ODI series.

Comments