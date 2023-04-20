PAK vs NZ: New Zealand Tour Fourth T20I to be played today in Pindi

PAK VS NZ 4th T20I: The atmosphere in Pakistan was charged with anticipation as the fourth T20I of the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand was scheduled to take place on April 20, 2023 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

With Pakistan having won two matches and New Zealand one, today’s game was crucial in determining the fate of both teams. This match was particularly important for Pakistan as a victory would secure the series win (New Zealand Tour of Pakistan).

Watch PAK VS NZ Live Match – Fourth T20I Match Live Streaming

Rawalpindi Stadium:

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, a cricketing haven situated in the vibrant city of Rawalpindi, Pakistan. With its significant heritage, picturesque surroundings, and fervent cricket culture, this stadium holds a special place in the hearts of cricket aficionados and players alike.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, also known as Pindi Cricket Stadium, is one of the oldest cricket grounds in Pakistan. It has been a hub of cricket activities since its inception in 1992.

The stadium has hosted numerous international matches, including Test matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 (T20I) matches. It has also witnessed several high-profile cricket tournaments, such as the 1996 and 2003 ICC Cricket World Cups.

One of the most captivating features of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is its picturesque location. Surrounded by the majestic Margalla Hills, the stadium offers a breathtaking backdrop for cricket matches.

The well-maintained pitch and lush green outfield provide an excellent playing surface for cricketers, making it a challenging yet exciting venue for matches.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has been a witness to many historic cricketing moments. Legendary players like Wasim Akram, Javed Miandad, and Inzamam-ul-Haq have left their mark on the cricketing world with their exceptional performances at this ground.

The stadium has also witnessed thrilling matches, including Pakistan’s historic Test victory against England in 2000, where Waqar Younis claimed his 10-wicket haul.

Apart from cricket, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has also hosted various cultural events and concerts, adding to its significance as a cultural landmark. The stadium has undergone several renovations and upgrades to meet modern standards of cricket facilities.

It has state-of-the-art amenities for players and spectators, including modern dressing rooms, media boxes, and VIP enclosures. The stadium also has excellent security arrangements to ensure the safety of players and spectators.

In conclusion, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is not just a cricket ground, but a symbol of cricketing heritage and passion in Pakistan. With its stunning location, rich history, and unforgettable moments, it remains a cherished venue for cricket enthusiasts.

A visit to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a treat for any cricket lover, as it offers an unparalleled experience of the game in a picturesque setting.

New Zealand Tour of Pakistan 2023

PAK vs NZ 1st T20I:

Pakistan’s decision to bat first did not result in a strong start as their dependable opening pair, Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, were dismissed inexpensively.

In the second over of the innings, Adam Milne, the New Zealand fast bowler, claimed Rizwan’s wicket with a couple of out-swingers that hit his pads. However, Saim Ayub’s impressive knock of 47 runs off 28 balls, at a strike rate of 167.9, was a standout performance, followed by Fakhar Zaman’s equally impressive 47 off 28 balls.

Their partnership helped stabilize the team’s innings and put a respectable total on the scoreboard. Milne, throughout the innings, continued to use his pace to challenge the home team’s batsmen and eventually bowled out the crucial wicket of Captain Babar Azam, who managed only seven runs.

PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I:

The second match of the five-game T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand was held at the Gaddafi Stadium. After winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam opted to bat first, and his decision was justified as his team posted a massive score on the board.

As a result, the touring side failed to chase down the target set by the Green Shirts, leading to their second consecutive defeat in the series.

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan claimed the first wicket for his team in the seventh over by trapping New Zealand skipper Tom Latham LBW for 19 runs. In the following over, Imad Wasim dismissed Finn Allen for 26 runs, further slowing down New Zealand’s progress.

Mark Chapman tried to anchor the innings and formed a 33-run partnership with Will Young. However, Haris Rauf removed Young for just nine runs, and New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Despite Chapman’s valiant half-century, his efforts weren’t enough to save the team as Pakistan restricted them to 154/7 and comfortably won the game by 38 runs.

PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I:

The third match of the five-game T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand took place at the Gaddafi Stadium, where New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first.

Their skipper, Tom Latham, led by example and scored a magnificent half-century to guide his team to a decent total of 163/5.

Despite the challenging target, Pakistan was unable to chase it down, which prevented them from securing the series victory in the third match.

The fourth T20I will be played on April 20th, Thursday, where Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, will be looking to win and clinch the series.

Comments