PSL 8 matches in Lahore, Rawalpindi to continue as scheduled: Sethi

LAHORE: The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee Najam Sethi on Sunday announced that Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi will “continue as scheduled”, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Sethi revealed that the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has agreed to share the cost of lighting routes during PSL 8 matches here.

Good news: CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Saheb has been kind enough to agree to share cost of lighting routes during PSL matches in Lahore. HBl PSL8 matches in Lahore and Pindi shall continue as scheduled. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) February 26, 2023

“Good news: CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Saheb has been kind enough to agree to share cost of lighting routes during PSL matches in Lahore,” wrote Sethi. “HBL PSL8 matches in Lahore and [Rawalpindi] shall continue as scheduled,” he added.

A deadlock emerged between the PCB and the caretaker Punjab government over the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight’s Lahore and Rawalpindi leg security expenditures.

The Punjab government demanded PCB pay off PKR 500m to make security arrangements for the second leg of the ongoing extravaganza. At the same time, the cricket board was adamant about not paying the stipulated sum.

Following the deadlock, the PCB and all six franchises held several meetings to discuss different way forwards which included shifting the entire second leg to Karachi.

Earlier in the day, Najam Sethi reached out to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif over the deadlock with the Punjab government.

Sethi contacted premier, who is also the PCB’s Patron-in-Chief, to brief the latter about the deadlock with the caretaker Punjab government over security expenditures of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight’s Lahore and Rawalpindi leg.

Sources claimed that PM Shehbaz Sharif has assured the PCB chief of complete support and assistance.

Read More: CCTV CAMERAS INSTALLED AT GADDAFI STADIUM FOR PSL SECURITY STOLEN

“PSL is a national tournament and the national institutions are responsible for its arrangements,” said Najam Sethi.

Comments