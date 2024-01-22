Pak vs NZ T20I: Kumail Nanjiani explains cricket to American wife

Actor-comedian, Kumail Nanjiani explained cricket to his American wife Emily V. Gordon during the latest Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I.

Pakistani-American actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani, of ‘Silicon Valley’ fame, who is married to writer-producer Emily V. Gordon, was seen explaining the rules of a cricket game to his wife when the two spent a Sunday together, watching the final match of the Pak vs NZ T20I series.

Gordon, like all the wives, was busy recording Nanjiani in the middle of the cricket lesson, much against his consent.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the comedian captioned, “So @emilyvgordon secretly recorded me trying to explain cricket to her.”

The celebrity mentioned in the caption that he was not successful in his attempt.

As for the fifth Pak vs NZ T20I, the Green Shirts defeated the Kiwis by 42 runs on Sunday to avoid a whitewash in the series.

After winning the toss, Pakistan limped to 134-8, with a regular loss of wickets stymying their efforts to overcome a slow start against another disciplined New Zealand bowling display.

Chasing a target of 135 runs set by Green Shirts, New Zealand were bowled out for 92 runs in 17.2 overs, however, New Zealand won the series 4-1.

