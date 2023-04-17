PAK vs NZ T20I: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 Runs in the third T20I in Lahore on Monday.

PAK vs NZ T20I: New Zealand Beats Pakistan by 4 Rus in the Third T20I in Lahore on Monday.

New Zealand had to register a win in the fixture to stay alive in the bilateral series. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat. They put up 163-5 in their 20 overs with captain Tom Latham scoring a half-century.

He top scored with 64 from 49 balls. He hit seven boundaries and two sixes.

Daryl Mitchell chipped in with his 26-ball 33 with two fours and a six to his name.

As far as Pakistan’s bowling was concerned, pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf picked up two wickets each.

The hosts, chasing 164 to win, made 159 in their 20 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed was the highest scorer with 60 off 24 balls. He hit 3 boundaries and 6 sixes.

