Mohammad Wasim Jnr reminds fans of MS Dhoni

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Wasim Jnr. reminded fans of India legend M.S. Dhoni during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against South Africa at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi bowled the ball in the slot. The delivery deserved to be hit and Mohammad Wasim Jnr. clubbed it over midwicket for a six.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr. shot was similar to that of M.S. Dhoni’s “helicopter shot”. The right-arm pacer scored seven runs from nine balls.

The International Cricket Council shared a video in which the smashing shots were compared.

The pacer was impressive with his bowling as he returned with figures of 2-50 in 10. His efforts went in vain as Pakistan lost the match by one wicket.

It is pertinent to mention that the pacer, who was included in the World Cup 2023 squad as a travelling reserve instead of the 15-man squad, came as a replacement for pacer Hassan Ali who was sidelined from the game due to fever.