Pakistan players fined over Code of Conduct breach

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Pakistan players including Shaheen Afridi and Saud Shakeel over breaching its Code of Conduct during the PAK vs SA game of the tri-nation series.

The left-arm pacer was fined 25 percent of his match fee for deliberately obstructing South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke during their game in Karachi a day earlier, the ICC said in a statement.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Article 2.12 of the Code, which pertains to ‘inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match,’” as per the ICC.

The incident occurred in the 28th when Shaheen Afridi collided with Breetzke as he ran a single.

The two players were then involved in a heated exchange, leading the on-field umpire to intervene and diffuse the situation.

Apart from Afridi, Pakistan players Saud Shakeel and substitute fielder Kamran Ghulam were also penalised ‘for celebrating too closely’ to South Africa’s Temba Bavuma in the PAK vs SA.

Both players were fined 10 percent of their match fees for breaching Article 2.5 of the Code, as per the ICC.

The Article relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam were also handed one demerit point each on their disciplinary records.

It is worth noting here that Pakistan progressed to the tri-nation series final after defeating South Africa by six wickets in Wednesday’s PAK vs SA game.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha smashed tons as the home side chased a record 353-run target with four wickets and six balls remaining.