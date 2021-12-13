Pak vs WI: Asad Umar urges PCB to allow free entry for students

KARACHI: Fans’ lack of interest in ongoing Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series has irked NCOC head Asad Umar and the planning minister on Monday urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to allow free entry for students in the stadium, ARY News reported.

He made these remarks while talking to media outside National Stadium Karachi (NSK).

“This is not the time to make money,” he said while urging PCB chief Ramiz Raja to allow free entry for students in the stadium in all matches.

The federal minister also asked Karachiites to come to National Stadium Karachi and support their team.

Speaking about PSL attendance, the minister maintained that PCB and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) are working jointly over Covid situation.

“There will be 100pc attendance during PSL 7 matches if Covid-19 situation did not worsen,” Asad Umar added.

Separately today, the Karachi police have issued a traffic plan in connection with three T20Is and as many ODIs to be played between Pakistan and West Indies here at National Stadium Karachi.

According to a plan issued by traffic police, the Hassan Square flyover will remain closed for all types of traffic during T20Is and ODI matches.

In a bid to ensure foolproof security of the players, the traffic police in a statement said that Sir Shah Muhammad Suleman Road from Hasan Square to the National Stadium will remain closed for all kinds of traffic during the matches.

