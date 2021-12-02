Pak vs WI: NCOC allows full capacity crowd at Karachi stadium

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed full capacity crowd at the National Stadium Karachi to enjoy the upcoming matches between Pakistan and West Indies.

The country’s top platform overseeing Covid response increased the number of spectators to 100 per cent on the request of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Citizens aged above 12 years will have to bring their Covid vaccination certificate for entry to the stadium with mask wearing and use of sanitizers made mandatory for all spectators and organisers.

The NCOC called for tickets and invitations to be linked to mandatory Covid vaccination certificate and instructed that foolproof security be ensured at the stadium.

West Indies cricket team will tour Pakistan this month. The tour features three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is) to be played from Dec 13 to 22 at the National Stadium Karachi.

The NCOC will take a decision about the number of spectators to be allowed to watch the Pakistan Super League 7 (PSL) matches in the third weak of December.

