Pakistan register consolation win over South Africa in third WODI

Pakistan clinched a consolation win over South Africa in the third Women’s One-Day International (WODI) in Karachi on Thursday.

Pakistan end the ODI series with a victory 🙌 Outstanding batting by @SidraAmin31 and @maroof_bismah to get the team over the line by 8️⃣ wickets and 1️⃣2️⃣ overs to spare 👌#PAKWvSAW | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/TtnskQgnQ6 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 14, 2023

South Africa’s eight-wicket defeat means they win the three-match series 2-1.

T20I series: 3-0 to 🇵🇰

ODI series: 2-1 to 🇿🇦 Played in the right spirit 🤝#PAKWvSAW | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/GrNXxoKyOC — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 14, 2023



The visitors were dismissed for 185 as spinners Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu and captain Nida Dar took two wickets each.

Nadine de Klerk, who was judged Player of the Series, scored a fighting half-century. Her knock of 95-ball 60 included three boundaries.

Tazmin Brits and Delmi Tucker chipped in with 32 and 25 respectively.

Player of the match Sidra Ameen and former captain Bismah Maroof scored half-centuries as Pakistan successfully chased the 186-run target in 38 overs.

The opener top-scored for the hosts with 68 off 82 balls with six boundaries to her name. Bismah Maroof hit five fours on her way to 98-ball 60.

Ayabonga Khaka and Nadine de Klerk took a wicket each.

