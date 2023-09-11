South Africa beat Pakistan in second WODI to win series

28.9 C
South Africa on Monday picked up a comprehensive win over Pakistan in the second Women’s one-day international to seal the three-match series.

The visitors won the fixture by six wickets at Karachi’s National Bank stadium.

Pakistan were dismissed for 168 in 44.2 overs with medium-pacer Nadine de Klerk being the pick of the South Africa bowlers. She returned with figures of 4-32 in eight overs. Her fellow pacer Msabata Klaas bagged three wickets. 

Fatima Sana and Aliya Riaz were the only batters to put up resistance to South Africa bowlers as they scored fighting half-centuries. 

Fatima Sana top-scored with 69 off 87 deliveries with 10 fours to her name. Aliya Riaz hit three boundaries on her way to 86-ball 53. 

The Proteas chased the 170-run target in 34 overs with six wickets in hand. Opener Tazmin Brits was the standout batter with 45 from 54 balls. 

Her knock included four boundaries and a maximum. She put up a 40-run stand with Lara Goodall (36 off 53). 

Sadia Iqbal returned with figures of 2-32 in her 10 overs. Umm-e-Hani and captain Nida Dar took a wicket each.

It has been a remarkable comeback for South Africa on the tour as the side were whitewashed 3-0 in the Women’s T20I series. The side will be looking to clean sweep in the ODI series when the teams go head to head in the dead rubber third fixture on Thursday.

