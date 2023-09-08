Kapp, Luus star as South Africa beat Pakistan in first Women’s ODI

South Africa clinched a comfortable 127-run win over Pakistan in the first Women’s ODI thanks to sublime centuries by Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp on Friday.

Pakistan put on a dismal performance in the opening game of the three-match series and was dominated by the visitors.

South Africa’s decision to bat first paid dividends and Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp’s superb knocks took the side to 292-4.

They put on a 183-run stand on the fourth wicket.

South Africa set a target of 293 in the first ODI in Karachi 🎯#PAKWvSAW | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/7K2anWt8Gx — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 8, 2023

Sune Luus was top scorer as she went unbeaten at 107 off 129 balls with seven fours to her name. Marizanne Kapp struck 12 boundaries and a six on her way to 105-ball 100.

Nashra Sandhu bagged two wickets.

Pakistan’s batting was all over the place and were dismissed for 165 in 36.5 overs. Aliya Riaz, who was one of the star performers for Pakistan in the Women’s T20I series, top scored with 49 from 58 balls.

Nadine de Klerk and Nonkululeko Mlaba took two wickets in the fixture.

Pakistan will be playing the second ODI on Monday to stay alive in the series.

