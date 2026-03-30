KP Govt accused of pressuring Pakhtoon Digital after report on Sohail Afridi’s brother

PESHAWAR: One of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s major digital news platforms, Pakhtoon Digital, has alleged that it is facing pressure from the provincial government for reporting on sensitive issues, including a report involving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s brother, ARY News reported.

According to details, the platform “Pakhtoon Digital” has come under scrutiny after publishing reports based on tweets, analyses, and video clips from senior journalists. A legal notice questions why such content was aired.

The controversy intensified after Aamir Afridi, brother of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, filed a defamation claim worth millions of rupees against Pakhtoon Digital. The notice also raises objections to reports alleging commission-taking and financial irregularities.

Pakhtoon Digital’s editor Kashif Uddin Syed defended the platform’s editorial stance, stating that all reports were based on verified and credible journalistic sources, including authenticated social media content and video evidence.

He further asserted that Pakhtoon Digital will not bow to any pressure and will continue its commitment to independent and fearless journalism.

“Freedom of expression and journalistic principles are non-negotiable,” he added, reaffirming the platform’s resolve to uphold press freedom.

Also Read: Sher Afzal Marwat slams corruption, governance in KP

Earlier, prominent politician Sher Afzal Marwat had alleged that corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government departments has reached its peak, claiming that recruitments are being made on the basis of money rather than merit, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, Sher Afzal Marwat raised serious questions over the delay in cabinet formation, alleging that ministries are being “sold.” He warned that those who pay for ministries would focus on recovering their money instead of serving the public.

He stressed that the return of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is necessary to fix party affairs, adding that the PTI founder is being misbriefed and kept away from facts.

Criticizing the current provincial leadership, he termed it inexperienced and incapable of organizing large public gatherings. He also admitted that resigning from assemblies and ending governments were major political mistakes.

Marwat said the release of the PTI founder would not be possible without a strong protest or decisive long march. He warned that Pakistan is facing a war-like situation, with Middle East tensions affecting the economy.