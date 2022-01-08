Pakistan logs over 1,000 fresh Covid cases for third straight day

ISLAMABAD: The fifth wave of the coronavirus seems to be intensifying as Pakistan reported 1,345 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, marking the third consecutive day of more than 1,000 infections.

According to the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country’s nerve centre for Covid response, a total of 46,537 samples were tested, out of which 1,345 turned out to be positive, showing the national positivity rate of 2.89 per cent.

Also Read: Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for students in Sindh

One more patient of the viral disease died during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 28,962. The number of Covid patients in critical care in various hospital across the country has come down to 629.

Statistics 8 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,537

Positive Cases: 1345

Positivity %: 2.89%

Deaths :1

Patients on Critical Care: 629 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 8, 2022

According to an AFP count based on official data, the tally of Covid-19 cases registered globally since the start of the pandemic have topped 300 million.

Also Read: Calling Omicron ‘mild’ a mistake, warns WHO

More than 13.5 million infections have been detected worldwide in the last week, a massive rise of 64 per cent over the previous seven days, averaging out at 1,938,395 new infections per day.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!