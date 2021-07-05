Pakistan sees 1,347 new COVID-19 infections

ISLAMABAD: 19 more people died of COVID-19 across the country over the previous 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the disease to 22,427.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country’s caseload rose to 963,660 after 1,347 new infections were detected during this period.

Statistics 5 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,245

Positive Cases: 1347

Positivity % : 2.97%

Deaths : 19 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 5, 2021

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 33,299.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease since the pandemic began climbed to 907,934 after 650 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

Thus far, Punjab has reported a total of 346,852 infections, Sindh 340,902, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 138,533, Islamabad 82,969, Balochistan 27,419, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 220,558 and Gilgit Baltistan 6,427.

As of July 5, as many as 14,026,856 people have been partially vaccinated against the deadly virus, while 3,363,490 people have received both doses of the vaccine.

A total of 17,390,346 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, so far.