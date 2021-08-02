Pakistan registers 4,858 new COVID-19 cases with 40 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to record a surge in COVID-19 cases as the country has registered 4,858 new infections over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Monday.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,039,695, including 943,020 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.61 per cent.

Statistics 2 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,414

Positive Cases: 4858

Positivity % : 8.61%

Deaths : 40 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 2, 2021

The COVID-19 claimed 40 more lives across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,462, the NCOC said, adding that 3,441 people are in critical condition.

56,414 tests were conducted during the said period.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 385,414 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 357,735 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 144,848 cases. Islamabad, 88,093, Balochistan, 30,502, AJK, 24,891 and GB have reported 8,212 new infections, so far.

To curb the spread of the disease, Pakistan also expedited the pace of vaccination and administered overall 30,590,183 COVID-19 vaccine doses on August 2, including 24,086,196 partial doses and 6,503,987 two doses.