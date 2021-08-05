Pakistan reports 5,661 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate soars to 9.06%

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 5,661 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, making it the highest single-day number in last three months, ARY News reported quoting the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,053,660, including 952,616 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 9.06 per cent.

Statistics 5 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 62,462

Positive Cases: 5661

Positivity % : 9.06%

Deaths : 60 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 5, 2021

The COVID-19 claimed 60 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,635, the NCOC said, adding that 4,050 people are in critical condition.

Overall 16,278,190 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 62,462 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 392,433 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 360,494 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 146,485 cases. Islamabad, 89,117, Balochistan, 30,880, AJK, 25,778 and GB have reported 8,473 new infections, so far.

The fourth COVID-19 wave in Pakistan has also affected medics with the number of health workers getting infected with the virus reaching 17,116.