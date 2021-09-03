Pakistan registers 57 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,787 new infections

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 has claimed 57 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of fatalities to 26,035.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,787 persons tested positive for COVID-19, lifting the overall number of infections in the country to 1,171,578.

Statistics 3 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 59,745

Positive Cases: 3787

Positivity % : 6.33%

Deaths : 57 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 3, 2021

Pakistan has conducted 59,745 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 3,787 persons tested positive for the disease. The country has conducted overall 17,931,365 tests to diagnose the deadly virus.

The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 6.33 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 6.65%.

The NCOC said 5,606 people are in critical condition.

So far, a total of 58,156,714 vaccine doses have been administered to the masses across the country.

Read more: CRITICAL COVID-19 PATIENTS AT HIGHEST LEVEL: ASAD UMAR

Out of 58,156,714, the number of fully vaccinated people against the coronavirus is 18,004,529, while 44,701,679 partial doses have been administered to date.

On Thursday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar had appealed to the public to adhere to the COVID-19 standard operating procedures to avert the chances of any other wave in the country.

In a tweet, the NCOC head urged citizens to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of COVID-19 as the hospital inflow and critical care COVID patients, both reached the highest level since the start of the pandemic.