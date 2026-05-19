ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and nine other countries have strongly condemned Israel’s interception of the Gaza aid Flotilla.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkiye, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Jordan, Libya, Maldives and Spain recalled with grave concern the Israeli interventions against previous flotillas in international waters.

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They condemned the continuation of hostile acts targeting civilian vessels and humanitarian activists.

The foreign ministers said such assaults, including attacks against the vessels and the arbitrary detention of activists, constitute blatant violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

🔊PR No.1️⃣2️⃣0️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Türkiye, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Jordan, Libya, Maldives, and Spain Regarding the Israeli Assaults on the Global Sumud Flotilla, 18th May 2026 pic.twitter.com/TS99F2w31n — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) May 19, 2026

The foreign ministers expressed serious concern regarding the safety and security of the civilian participants of the flotilla and called for the immediate release of all detained activists, as well as for full respect for their rights and dignity.

They stressed that repeated attacks against peaceful humanitarian initiatives reflect the continued disregard for international law and freedom of navigation.

They called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities, ensure the protection of civilians and humanitarian missions, and take concrete steps to end impunity and ensure accountability for these violations.