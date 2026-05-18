Faisal Edhi’s son Saad Edhi has been detained by Israeli forces during Gaza aid mission.

Saad Edhi along with more than 500 workers from different countries of the world, which comprise the Global Samad Flotilla, set off from Marmaris, Turkiye for Gaza. The Global Samad Flotilla and the Edhi Foundation aimed to provide humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The Edhi Foundation’s attempt to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians has been halted after Israeli forces detained several activists, including Saad Edhi.

According to reports, Saad Edhi was among dozens of individuals taken into custody while participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla, a mission aimed at delivering aid to Gaza.

Before his detention, Saad Edhi released an emergency video statement in which Israeli forces could allegedly be seen approaching and carrying out the operation.

The flotilla was attempting to transport humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza when the incident occurred.

The mission came amid growing international scrutiny of Israel’s blockade of Gaza and follows the seizure earlier this month of another Global Sumud flotilla carrying humanitarian activists and aid supplies toward the Palestinian enclave.

Israel’s interception of the earlier flotilla triggered condemnation from Pakistan and 10 other countries.

“The Israeli attacks against the vessels and the unlawful detention of humanitarian activists in international waters constitute flagrant violations of international law and international humanitarian law,” a joint statement said.

Former Pakistani senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan was among those detained by Israeli forces during the previous flotilla mission before later being released and transferred to Turkiye.