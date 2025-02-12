Narcotics Control ministry abolished

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has abolished the Narcotics Control ministry on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The move has been taken under the right-sizing policy of the incumbent government to save extra expenditures.

According to the notification, the Narcotics Control ministry has been abolished and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has been given under the control of Interior ministry.

Earlier in July, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb stressed the importance of rightsizing Pakistan’s fight five ministries, including Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, SAFRON, Industries and Production, IT and Telecom and Health have been short-listed in this regard.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take the final decision to this effect.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said reforms were being done in the FBR. He said that putting less burden on lower income class is the government’s top priority.