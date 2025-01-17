Cabinet ‘okays’ second phase of rightsizing of govt entities

As per details shared from sources, the federal cabinet that met with PM Sharif in the chair also decided to restrict any institution from providing services for more than three years.

Several amendments related to the upgrading and merger of institutions have been approved.

Furthermore, the federal cabinet of Pakistan has approved third-party audits of various institutions. According to sources, reputable consultants will be hired for the audits, and their services will be procured through the Public-Private Partnership Authority.

The committee for rightsizing will consult with third-party consultants to finalize the Terms of Reference (TORs).

The cabinet has decided to review the fate of the Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Center (PITAC) after one year. PITAC has been instructed to take measures towards achieving self-sufficiency.

Additionally, the sub-committee for rightsizing will review the implementation process, according to sources.

Earlier in July, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb stressed the importance of rightsizing Pakistan’s fight five ministries, including Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, SAFRON, Industries and Production, IT and Telecom and Health have been short-listed in this regard.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take the final decision to this effect.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said reforms were being done in the FBR. He said that putting less burden on lower income class is the government’s top priority.