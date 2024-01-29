I will never forget that slap: Aruba Mirza

Actress and winner of ARY Digital reality show ‘Tamasha Season 2‘ Aruba Mirza recalled getting slapped by her mother for her careless behaviour.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Umer Aalam and Aruba Mirza, the respective winners of Tamasha Season 1 and 2, appeared as guests on ARY Digital’s ‘The Knock Knock Show‘ hosted by actor Mohib Mirza.

During the show, Mohib Mirza asked Aruba Mirza to open up about going missing. The actress started by saying that she went outside to play and ended up at her friend’s house without informing her parents.

Her relatives got worried over her disappearance and announcements about a missing child in pink dress were being made in mosques.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aruba Mirza (@arubamirzaofficial_)

She said the girl’s father, who hadn’t realized that she was in the house, started talking about her disappearance, and her mother said everyone was worried and a crowd had also gathered at the missing girl’s house.

The celebrity said the family realized she was in their house after half an hour. She said they returned her to her home.

Aruba Mirza said her mother slapped her for such behaviour.

Related – Aruba Mirza calls herself ‘Papa ki pari’