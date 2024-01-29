Usama Khan is in love with THIS popular actress

Actor Usama Khan, who has worked in hit serials over the years, said he loves the versatile actress Maya Ali.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Usama Khan appeared on a private channel’s show where he talked about his personal and professional life. There, the actor praised the acting skills of A-listers Mahira Khan and Maya Ali.

The ‘Aik Sitam Aur‘ star said he wants to work on a project with them as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usama Khan Official (@usama.khan11)

He revealed that Maya Ali is aware that he likes her very much as he has mentioned it on many shows. The actor said he would confess his love to her as she is single.

Usama Khan added that he would think about marrying her later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usama Khan Official (@usama.khan11)

It is pertinent to mention here that Usama Khan made his showbiz debut in 2007. Since then, he starred in hit projects with ‘Pakeeza Phuppo,’ ‘Ghalati,’ ‘Mere Apne,’ ‘Teri Rah Mein,’ and ‘Aik Sitam Aur.’

Usama Khan, in a previous interview, had revealed that he had no work for almost six months, and all he did during that time was do interior design of his place.

Moreover, Usama Khan disclosed that he even went to Dubai in search of a job, however, returned after a couple of months. “I realized this within three months that I can’t live abroad. Those places are too clean while we are used to of living here,” he stated.

Related – Usama Khan clears the air on his relationship status