Pakistan administers 100 millionth Covid vaccine dose

ISLAMABAD: Over 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across Pakistan since vaccination against the pandemic began in Feb this year.

“Pakistan administers its 100 millionth Covid vaccine dose,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said in a Twitter post today.

“I want to thank everyone who has made it possible from the public to vaccination staff to health and administrative staff and leadership across the provinces.”

Separately, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) tweeted that as many as 681,520 jabs were administered the other day, taking the tally to 100,016,587.

“Landmark of administering 100 M doses achieved! Well done Pakistan,” it wrote in the post.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 22 Oct:

681,520

On Thursday, NCOC head Asad Umar warned that the Covid-19 pandemic could rear its ugly head again if the country fails to achieve its target of vaccination against the viral disease.

“To ensure there is no 5th wave of covid we have to meet vaccination targets set,” the planning and development minister tweeted.

“Otherwise despite sharp decline in cases we remain vulnerable, if large number of people remain unvaccinated,” he said, stressing that the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is vital for protection against the virus.

In another tweet, Asad Umar shared the names of cities that have made great progress in vaccinating its citizenry. “Best vaccination progress : islamabad, peshawar, gilgit, mirpur. Good progress: skardu, charsadda, sargodha,” he wrote and added Hyderabad, Nowshera, Faisalabad, Quetta, Karachi, Mingora and Mardan need to improve their vaccination rate.

