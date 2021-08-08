Afghan team ‘conveyed’ findings in envoy’s daughter’s abduction contrary to claim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday conveyed to a delegation from Afghanistan probing alleged abduction of Afghan ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad that findings on the ground did not corroborate with the claims made by Silsila Alikhil, ARY NEWS reported quoting Foreign Office spokesman.

According to the Foreign Office, a delegation from Afghanistan visited Islamabad in connection with the reported complaint of the daughter of the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan of 16 July 2021.

During the visit, the delegation met with the officials of law-enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on all aspects of the investigation conducted by the relevant Pakistani authorities in the reported incident.

They were also taken to the Safe City Office, Islamabad, where they were shown several video footages from various locations of different timings in which the complainant was clearly identifiable moving around the places independently. An on-site visit of all the locations visited by the complainant was arranged for the delegation, followed by the presentation of technical data (findings of mobile forensic/geo-fencing) as well.

The delegation was conveyed that law-enforcement agencies had carried out a detailed and thorough investigation in the complaint and a comprehensive witness account led to the conclusion that the findings on the ground did not corroborate the report by the complainant. This was further substantiated by the technical evidence.

On certain aspects of the case, the relevant Pakistani authorities reiterated the earlier request for the provision of additional information, and access to evidence and the complainant.

The delegation was also informed of the measures taken for enhanced security of the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad and its Consulates.

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with Afghanistan and at this critical juncture in the peace process, it is extremely important to work jointly for the shared objective of a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan.

“Pakistan hopes that the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad would soon resume its normal operations.”