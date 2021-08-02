‘Afghan team reaches Pakistan to investigate envoy’s daughter kidnapping case’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday said that the Afghan team has arrived in Pakistan to probe into the alleged kidnapping of its envoy’s daughter in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed said that the police is ready to respond to the Afghan visiting team.

The minister said that we have completed our investigation into the alleged kidnapping case, but the Afghan team can interview taxi drivers if they want.

Answering a query, Sheikh Rasheed said China is our all-time tested friend and the security of its nationals is our prime responsibility.

“Investigation in Dasu bus incident is underway, don’t want to further comment on it,” he added. He again warned the foreigners who are illegally living in Pakistan to leave the country within a month.

Rasheed said a meeting to review security arrangements during Muharram ul Haram will be held on Thursday and urged people to wear facemasks and ensure social distancing in the wake of COVID-19’s fourth wave in the country.

On Afghanistan’s issue, he said that the Foreign Office will release a policy statement on the current situation of the neighbouring country.

Commenting on the brutal murder of Noor Mukadam, 27, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam who was was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20, he said that the accused Zahir Jaffer, his father and driver have been arrested.

“I cannot get him killed in the encounter,” Sheikh Rasheed said and added that the case is under trial and he thinks that the accused will get the death penalty.