Pakistan hosts meeting of Afghanistan’ neighbours for ‘regional approach’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Sunday said that Pakistan has hosted a virtual meeting of the special representatives or envoys belonging to the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan to evolve a regional approach, ARY NEWS reported.

A statement released by the Foreign Office said that they hosted a virtual meeting of special representatives and envoys of neighbours of Afghanistan, today.

Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, chaired the session with participation from China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Pakistan chaired the virtual meeting of Special Representatives of neighboring countries of Afghanistan. Colleagues from 🇮🇷 🇨🇳 🇹🇲 🇺🇿 🇹🇯 were unanimous that peace in Afghanistan is vital for security, stability and prosperity of the entire region. pic.twitter.com/FXGnKMFOta — Mohammad Sadiq (@AmbassadorSadiq) September 5, 2021



During the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest situation in the neighbouring country.

Ambassador Sadiq, welcoming his counterparts, highlighted the importance of evolving a regional approach to address common challenges and to realize the new opportunities arising from a stable Afghanistan.

He added that a prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan would provide impetus to economic integration, strong people-to-people linkages, enhanced trade, and regional connectivity.

The participants of the meeting agreed to remain in close contact.