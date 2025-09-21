Pakistan aims to make Kinnow a global brand, boosts support for growers

The Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing citrus exports, particularly kinnow.

Speaking on the government’s vision, the Minister outlined a series of initiatives aimed at supporting citrus growers, processors, and exporters. These include measures to streamline export procedures, improve quality standards, and explore new international markets.

Hussain emphasised that the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) is playing a central role in aligning Pakistan’s citrus sector with international Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) standards.

He said the government is working to ensure that Pakistani citrus fruits retain traditional markets while making inroads into new destinations, including Central Asia, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, and the European Union.

“We are committed to making Pakistani kinnow a globally recognised brand,” he said. “Our focus is not only on fresh fruit but also on value-added products such as juices, concentrates, and essential oils.”

The Minister noted that unnecessary testing requirements for pesticide residues in kinnow consignments have been reduced. He added that registration of new exporters for Uzbekistan and other Central Asian states is a vital step towards diversifying markets and enhancing trade opportunities for local farmers and exporters.

In a move welcomed by stakeholders, the government has established a temporary facilitation outpost in Sargodha, Pakistan’s primary citrus-producing region to support timely export processing. Additionally, more laboratories have been accredited to accelerate testing and certification processes nationwide.

Hussain also highlighted the DPP’s recent accreditation of post-entry quarantine facilities at the Citrus Research Institute, enabling the introduction of new kinnow varieties that are seedless, disease-resistant, and higher-yielding.

Read More: President Zardari encourages Serene Air CEO to expand fleet in Pakistan

Pakistan has also intensified international engagement, with the Minister citing a recent meeting with a Russian delegation in Islamabad as part of broader efforts to strengthen bilateral agricultural trade.

Training programs and capacity-building workshops are also being conducted to equip growers and exporters with modern techniques and compliance requirements.

The Minister concluded by saying: “Citrus, particularly kinnow, is a symbol of Pakistan’s agricultural strength. By facilitating our farmers and exporters, introducing improved varieties, and opening new markets, the government is determined to make Pakistani citrus a globally recognized brand.”