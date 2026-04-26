KARACHI: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has decided to introduce an electric cart service across the country’s airports to enhance passenger convenience.

In the first phase, the service will be launched at airports in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Multan.

The authority has invited tenders for the provision of electric passenger mobility cart services. The facility will enable travellers to move between parking areas and concourse halls, while return trips from terminal buildings to parking zones will also be covered.

According to Director Commercial Rabia Salmi passengers will be able to book the electric carts via a mobile application.

She added that the initiative would significantly ease travel for passengers, particularly the elderly.

Earlier, in a major development, Pakistan Airport Authority approved over Rs5 billion for the installation of modern air traffic control systems at Karachi and Lahore airports.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority, a new and advanced flight management system will be installed at both airports to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

The project’s PC-I had been approved by the Central Development Working Party, paving the way for implementation using the latest technology across the flight information regions of both cities.Officials said the upgraded system will provide improved and continuous guidance to aircraft during flight, significantly enhancing air traffic management capabilities.