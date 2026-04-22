ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Pakistan Airport Authority has approved over Rs5 billion for the installation of modern air traffic control systems at Karachi and Lahore airports.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority, a new and advanced flight management system will be installed at both airports to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

The project’s PC-I has been approved by the Central Development Working Party, paving the way for implementation using the latest technology across the flight information regions of both cities.Officials said the upgraded system will provide improved and continuous guidance to aircraft during flight, significantly enhancing air traffic management capabilities.

The authority noted that the procurement of modern systems for air traffic controllers had become essential to meet growing aviation demands.

The Pakistan Airports Authority is expected to issue an international tender for the project within the coming days.Once completed, the installation of the advanced system is anticipated to further strengthen flight safety across Pakistan’s airspace.

Last month, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) introduced a new facility to improve passenger services at Islamabad International Airport, with the launch of a currency exchange counter in the international arrivals lounge.

The facility was formally inaugurated by Director Commercial, Rabia Salma, in the presence of the airport manager and members of the commercial team.

According to PAA officials, the new counter will allow passengers arriving from abroad to exchange foreign currency at the airport upon arrival, enabling them to obtain local currency immediately.