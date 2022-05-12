Pakistan airports to switch to solar power

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to convert all Pakistan International Airports into solar power in phases, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the aviation authority has decided to switch Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to solar energy and has directed authorities concerned to prepare a feasibility plan in this connection.

SINDH’S PLAN TO PROVIDE SOLAR POWER SUPPLY TO 0.2MN HOUSES NEARS COMPLETION

DG Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Khaqan Murtaza said the solar energy project will save millions of rupees in terms of expenditure.

Read More: COVID-19 SURGE: CAA DECLARES FACEMASKS MANDATORY FOR ENTRY AT AIRPORTS

“CAA is working on a plan to switch Karachi airport to solar energy,” he said, adding that country’s other international airports would be converted into solar power in second phase.

Comments