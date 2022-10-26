“Pakistan and India to play final of T20 World Cup”

Former Afghanistan cricketer Asghar Afghan predicted that Pakistan and India will play the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final.

The former Afghanistan captain made the statement while speaking on ‘BatBricks7 presents Run Ki Runneeti’ on CricTracker.

Asghar Afghan said both teams stand chance to reach the finals as they have lot of chances.

“As a fan I want to tell you that I am still with Australia and England,” he said. “Secondly, it’s India and Pakistan. I still reckon that it could be India and Pakistan. Let me tell you something that from the second round Pakistan have a lot of chances to make the finals and even India have a lot of chances.”

He predicted that Green Shirts may have the upper hand over the Men in Blue in the final because of their performance in the Super 12 stage fixture.

“In my opinion, the two teams will once again meet in the final, but I want to tell you that Pakistan might have an upper hand over there with the way they competed in the last game (Super 12 clash against India), the way they bowled,” Asghar Afghan said.

He added: “It was because of Virat Kohli that India were able to pull off that one. Kohli has won all the matches for them against Pakistan and if Kohli is dismissed, India can find themselves in a spot of bother.”

