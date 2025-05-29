Pakistan announces first govt-backed strategic Bitcoin reserve

Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) Chief Executive Officer Bilal Bin Saqib has announced Pakistan’s first government-led Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, ARY News reported.

During a keynote address at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Bilal Bin Saqib made the announcement.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. Saqib expressed gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in easing recent India-Pakistan tensions and supporting cryptocurrency adoption, crediting U.S. policies as inspiration for Pakistan’s move.

Saqib emphasized that the Bitcoin reserves, to be held in a national Bitcoin wallet, are intended as a long-term sovereign asset, not for speculation or sale. He stated that Pakistan’s government will never use these reserves to capitalize on Bitcoin’s price fluctuations, ensuring their stability as a national asset.

Addressing global perceptions, Saqib noted that both Pakistan and Bitcoin suffer from misconceptions about instability and risk. He urged the world to recognize Pakistan’s talent, resources, and potential, positioning the country as a hub for digital innovation and growth opportunities in the global cryptocurrency landscape.

Earlier, the government of Pakistan allocated two thousand Megawatts of electricity for Bitcoin Mining and Artificial Intelligence Data Centers.

According to Finance Division, the ambitious initiative is part of a broader strategy to monetize surplus electricity, create high-tech jobs, attract billions of dollars in Foreign Direct Investment, and generate billions of dollars for the government.

In a statement, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said the strategic allocation marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s digital transformation journey, unlocking economic potential by turning excess energy into innovation, investment, and international revenue.